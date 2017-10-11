The Victoria Royals are the number one ranked team in the entire CHL

The Canadian Hockey League announced the week four edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2017-18 season on Wednesday.

As they continue to bombard their opponents with offence, the Victoria Royals ascended to the top spot in the CHL Top 10 rankings, moving up from the fifth spot last week. The Royals made their first trip out of the Lower Mainland last week, winning 8-3 over the Kelowna Rockets and 4-1 over the Kamloops Blazers. On Tuesday, the club returned home to host the Tri-City Americans, who they beat 8-2. Calgary Flames prospect Matthew Phillips continued to lead the Royals this week with 18 points in seven games, placing him three points off the league lead. This marked the second straight week the Royals had appeared on the list.