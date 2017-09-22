Victoria police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged sexual assault in Stadacona Park on Thursday night.

At around 10 p.m., VicPD were called to the park by a woman who reported that while she was walking through the park, an unknown man approached her. The woman told police the man attacked her then sexually assaulted her.

Police said the alleged victim fought back, broke free of the suspect and fled. She then contacted police.

According to police, the woman was not physically injured in the alleged attack at the park, which is located in the 1500 block of Pandora Avenue, between Begbie Street and Belmont Avenue.

Major Crime detectives are investigating and VicPD said it wants to make sure the public is aware of the incident. The suspect is described as Caucasian, mid-30s, approximately 5’10,” to 6’0″ tall. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.