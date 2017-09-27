Alistair MacGregor/Facebook

The NDP Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford has told his constituents he’s had to take brief leave from his duties.

As MP’s returned to Ottawa this week, Alistair MacGregor explained in a note on social media that he stayed on Vancouver Island due to family issues.

McGregor’s wife is pregnant with their third child and he writes that there have been serious complications that require her ongoing hospitalization.

He says the situation has placed “some difficult strains on our family, and I need to be here in support, especially for my twin five-year-old daughters.”

“My MP colleagues have been fantastic in supporting my Ottawa workload during this difficult time.”

McGregor, first elected in 2015 and now the NDP’s justice critic, says he hopes to return to the House of Commons after Thanksgiving.

