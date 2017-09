This week, the Toronto Raptors are on Vancouver Island for training camp, but professional basketball in Western Canada went extinct over fifteen years ago.

The Vancouver Grizzlies era ran from 1995-2001. After six losing seasons in which the team was consistently at the bottom of the NBA standings, the Grizzlies moved to Memphis. Earlier today, Raptors all-star Demar Derozan gave his thoughts on professional basketball returning to Vancouver.