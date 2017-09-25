VicPD and the Victoria Fire Department are working together to investigate a series of break and enters at businesses that appear to be linked by the method of entry – defeating Victoria Fire Department key vaults.

Key vaults allow firefighters immediate access to buildings during a fire or other emergency

Their use is standard practice around the world.

The first reports of break and enters in which the method of entry was linked by investigators was on September 21st.

Since that time, Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department personnel have worked to confirm the method of entry, link potential similar incidents, gather evidence, conduct investigations and secure the key vaults.

Meanwhile, VicPD officers are investigating the circumstances of the break and enters to determine who is responsible and how many businesses have been affected.

Police are not able to release how many businesses have been impacted, nor provide a list of items stolen, in order to protect the ongoing investigation.

No one has been injured in the incidents.

If you have information, call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.