The alarm went off at five o'clock this morning and when Mounties arrived, five minutes later, the thieves were already gone.

This is the mess they left behind along with a crowbar and a rock they smashed the display cases with.

Nanaimo RCMP examined the scene for evidence this morning before the cleanup began.

The owner says, fortunately, the amount of jewellery taken wasn't as great as it could have been.

"For us to carry a lot of high-end inventory it just doesn't happen," Joe Keller, Owner of Kellers Jewellers. "I guess these guys thought we did so and they wound up with it. They didn't really get away with a whole lot."

Keller says this is the first break-in at his store more than a decade.

Kellers Jewellers has been in Lantzville 25 years and previously in Nanaimo since 1960.