Raiders defeat Rebels to win Cullen Cup Championship

The V.I. Raiders stepped into enemy territory and defeated the Westshore Rebels 18-7 in the Cullen Cup Championship game at Westhills Stadium.

.@ViRaiders' Coach Hocking reflects on his team's big win, but stresses there's still more work to do. More on CHEK tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/uNKLJeC2fs — Tyler Bennett (@TBennz) October 22, 2017

.@WestshoreRebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia discusses the tough loss at home to the @ViRaiders, more tomorrow on CHEK! pic.twitter.com/WGUBDSYFBk — Tyler Bennett (@TBennz) October 22, 2017

The story of the game came down to costly turnovers for the Rebels, who couldn’t seem to get their offence clicking at any point in the game. The Raiders made the Rebels pay for their mistakes, as quarterback Jake Laberge got the offence going early, and his two touchdown passes in the first half were enough to seal the deal, and give the Raiders the Cullen Cup win.

