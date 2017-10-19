Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria Police took a suspect into custody in James Bay on Thursday night following reports of series of hit and run crashes downtown on Thursday night.

Police received reports of a person driving an Audi erratically on Quadra Street beginning around 7:30 p.m.

One incident happened at Quadra and Johnson where the car collided with an SUV and then left the scene.

Its also reported that the suspect allegedly drove at people including a police officer.

Victoria Police tracked the now damaged vehicle down to a parking lot of a building on St. James Street in James Bay around 8:15 p.m..

The suspect was believed to be inside trying to gain entrance to one of the units.

He was arrested at the scene.

Its not known what charges he could be facing.