Firefighters on Salt Spring Island are battling a structure fire.

Reports indicate the fire broke out on Sarah Way just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue says it began with a vehicle fire. The blaze then spread into a two-storey building. Smoke from the fire is visible across a wide area.

Multiple crews are on scene. Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue says the fire is contained and has not spread to the forest.