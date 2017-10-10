CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Sprayable earthquake-resistant concrete could 'save lives'
October 10, 2017
Final day for advanced voting in Vancouver byelection
October 10, 2017
Morning gridlock leaves Port Mann commuters fuming
October 10, 2017
1,000-year-old artifacts revealed as Thompson River water level drops
October 10, 2017
Thompson Rivers University vice president killed by accidental drug overdose
October 10, 2017
B.C. government promises faster tenant-landlord dispute resolution with online service
October 10, 2017
Police say Richmond man's death appears suspicious, targeted
October 10, 2017
Former transportation minister Todd Stone enters B.C. Liberal leadership race
October 10, 2017

Canadian Press

‘My dad was everything:’ family urges driver of fatal gas-and-dash to surrender

October 10, 2017

Post-mortem exam confirms chronic brain injury in B.C. rodeo star Ty Pozzobon

October 10, 2017

Feds say employee discounts won’t be taxed after CRA document suggests they will

October 10, 2017

Central Alberta man’s murder trial in deaths of parents, sister delayed 2 weeks

October 10, 2017

A look at nine candidates left in the government’s supercluster competition

October 10, 2017

Man leaves Halifax Chihuahua badly injured after throwing sign

October 10, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! - Oct. 8, 2017
October 08, 2017
38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners
October 08, 2017
Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs
October 08, 2017
Royals Reunite: Soy and Reddekopp return as Royals continue franchise best start
October 07, 2017
Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup
October 07, 2017
Rebels host Sun with 1st place on the line
October 06, 2017
Top Stories

Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
October 02, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017

