Sears Canada has announced that is applying for court approval to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after Sears Canada Inc. failed to find a buyer that would it allow it to continue.

The retailer has been operating under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act since June.

“Sears Canada, with the recommendation of its advisors and approval of the Monitor, FTI Consulting Inc., is seeking an order to commence a liquidation that would result in a wind-down of its business following court approval,” the retailer said in a statement.

“The company deeply regrets this pending outcome and the resulting loss of jobs and store closures.”

The court overseeing Sears Canada’s operations is expected to hear a motion Friday seeking approval for the liquidation and wind

down of the business.

The company wants to start the liquidation sales no later than Oct. 19 and expects them to continue for 10 to 14 weeks.

With files from the Canadian Press