Saanich police are asking for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Robert Hamilton.

Robert Hamilton, who is also known as Bobby, was last seen on Sept. 16 leaving the Seven Oaks Mental Health Facility in the 4500 block of Blenkinsop Road in Saanich.

Police said they believe Hamilton may have been travelling downtown. He is familiar with Victoria and has frequented the downtown core in the past.

Hamilton is described as Caucasian, 5’9,” and weighing 180 pounds. He has a tribal tattoo on his right forearm and a hockey/flag tattoo on his left upper arm. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and a brown ball cap.

According to police, Hamilton is ill and requires medical treatment. Saanich police said without treatment, he may become violent. Anyone who sees Hamilton is asked not to approach him but to call Saanich police instead at 250-475-4321. Anyone who knows of Hamilton’s whereabouts is also asked to call the police.