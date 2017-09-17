Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home

It was a long affair, but the Westshore Rebels outlasted the V.I. Raiders 22-17 at Westhills Stadium last night.

With the win, the Rebels are now 6-1 on the season, winners of six straight and maintain their undefeated record at home. The first half took nearly two hours, with plenty of flags and penalties throughout the half. The Raiders struck early with a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 17-14 Raiders, but a nice drive from the Rebels capped off by a 1 yard score from Trey Campbell was enough for the Rebels to hold off their island rivals.

The Rebels now prepare for a road trip, as they're in Langley next Saturday for a tilt against the Rams, before travelling to Chilliwack the next weekend to take on the Huskers.

The Rebels now have only one game remaining, which they play on October 7th against the BCFC leading Okanagan Sun, the only team that has beaten the Rebels this season.