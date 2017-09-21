RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 95-year old man.
William Sapsford was visiting family in Ucluelet and bought a bus ticket to Victoria on Sept. 20.
The bus left at 1:40 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Victoria at 8 p.m.
Sapsford has not been heard from since and his whereabouts are unknown.
He was reported missing at 10 p.m.
Sapsford is described as 5’3″, 120 lbs, with brown eyes, balding grey hair and grey beard under his chin. He also uses a walker.
If you have any information his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local police immediately.