RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 95-year old man. William Sapsford was visiting family in Ucluelet and bought a bus ticket to Victoria on Sept. 20.

The bus left at 1:40 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Victoria at 8 p.m.

Sapsford has not been heard from since and his whereabouts are unknown.

He was reported missing at 10 p.m.