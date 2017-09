Nanaimo RCMP are trying to track down the rightful owner of a three-piece drum set.

The drums were found in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Investigators tracked down the owner of the car who said she had no idea where the drums came from

Police say there were no identifying marks or serial numbers on the drums to assist the investigators.

If anyone has information on who own the drums or where they were taken from, please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.