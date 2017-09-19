RCMP say an early-morning fire on South Alder Street in Campbell River was deliberately set, marking the third similar instance over the past year at the same location.

According to police, at around 2 a.m., they were called to the residence for a report of a fire. Police said the occupants reported that they were awoken by a loud noise and then heard smoke alarms. One of the occupants went outside and saw a fire by the door. The occupant extinguished the fire with a hose.

Fire officials and police have determined the fire was deliberately set and it is the third similar instance over the past year at the residence. Police said Monday’s fire clearly was a “targeted event.”

The current occupants at the residence are new to the home and are not the target of the attack, according to police.

Campbell River RCMP are investigating the fires. Anyone with information is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.