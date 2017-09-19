A preliminary hearing date in another alleged drunk driving crash has been set for Kenneth Jacob Fenton, the man who was sentenced to four years in prison in the death of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett.

Fenton is set to be back in court in June of next year for a crash that occurred on May 22, 2016, a month and a half after he rammed into Beckett’s RCMP cruiser while driving drunk and speeding, killing the mother of two.

On May 22, police discovered a green 1997 Chevy pickup truck that had rolled over on Goldstream Heights Drive in the Malahat area. Two people were inside. Fenton has been charged with accident resulting in bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm and flight causing bodily harm or death.

Fenton is currently serving his four-year sentence. However, he could qualify for full parole in November of next year.