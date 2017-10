West Shore RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 37-year-old Lahilla Huber.

Huber was last seen on Sept. 26. She is described as Caucasian, 5’9″ (175 centimetres), 146 pounds (66 kilograms), with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said her family is very concerned for Huber’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Huber’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.