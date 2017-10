http://

A suspect is in custody in connection with a robbery at a Port Alberni bank last weekend.

Police were called to the Royal Bank at 2925 3rd Street on Saturday at 11:10 a.m.

Officers on scene arrested a 22-year old man without incident.

The suspect faces charges of attempted robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief.

RCMP also say he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The investigation continues.