A man was stabbed and seriously injured during an argument early Saturday morning in Port Alberni, according to RCMP.

At around 4:35 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP and BC Ambulance were called to a stabbing in the 3600 block of 4th Avenue. Officers found a 50-year-old Port Alberni man with a single stab wound to his lower back. Police said he was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital.

Later the same day, police arrested a 36-year-old man from Surrey. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is remanded in custody until his court appearance on Oct. 17. Police have not released his name at this time.

RCMP are still investigating the stabbing. Police said the two men are known to each other and police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing who has not spoken to police is asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.