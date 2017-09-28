CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Sunny
19°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

More than 100 athletes to represent Canada at world karate championships
More than 100 athletes to represent Canada at world karate championships

More than 100 athletes to represent Canada at world karate championships

September 28, 2017
Vancouver police scour yard, question neighbours after 2 suspicious deaths
Vancouver police scour yard, question neighbours after 2 suspicious deaths

Vancouver police scour yard, question neighbours after 2 suspicious deaths

September 28, 2017
Future of Martin Mars could be decided with UBCM vote, Port Alberni mayor says
Future of Martin Mars could be decided with UBCM vote, Port Alberni mayor says

Future of Martin Mars could be decided with UBCM vote, Port Alberni mayor says

September 28, 2017
Vancouver Film School offering $50K in scholarships to P.E.I. filmmakers
Vancouver Film School offering $50K in scholarships to P.E.I. filmmakers

Vancouver Film School offering $50K in scholarships to P.E.I. filmmakers

September 28, 2017
Vancouver hospital launches new kind of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Vancouver hospital launches new kind of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Vancouver hospital launches new kind of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

September 28, 2017
Shallon Olsen part of Canada's 'bright future' in gymnastics
Shallon Olsen part of Canada's 'bright future' in gymnastics

Shallon Olsen part of Canada’s ‘bright future’ in gymnastics

September 28, 2017
'I will miss your everything:' Pamela Anderson, former Playmates, stars pay tribute to Hugh Hefner
'I will miss your everything:' Pamela Anderson, former Playmates, stars pay tribute to Hugh Hefner

‘I will miss your everything:’ Pamela Anderson, former Playmates, stars pay tribute to Hugh Hefner

September 28, 2017
'You're making history with us': MMIWG commissioner praises woman's testimony for its bravery
'You're making history with us': MMIWG commissioner praises woman's testimony for its bravery

‘You’re making history with us’: MMIWG commissioner praises woman’s testimony for its bravery

September 27, 2017

Canadian Press

Court rules in favour of Suncor on random drug testing; union to keep fighting

September 28, 2017

Ai Weiwei on the need for humanity in the world’s refugee crisis

September 28, 2017

Snoop Dogg invests in Toronto-based seed-to-sale cannabis tracking software

September 28, 2017

Feds pushed to continue billions in housing help to keep poor families housed

September 28, 2017

Icing and cargo weight contributed to fatal Ontario plane crash, TSB finds

September 28, 2017

Alberta leadership candidate Brian Jean apologizes for using slur in Quebec rant

September 28, 2017

CHEK Sports

Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver
Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver

Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver

September 27, 2017
Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike
Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike

Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike

September 27, 2017
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp

The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp

September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels

Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels

September 26, 2017
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney

Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney

September 25, 2017
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans

Vikes’ men’s basketball team ready to impress local fans

September 25, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos

Heritage building set to house Victoria’s most expensive condos

September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
Victoria city manager out in shakeup

Victoria city manager out in shakeup

September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises

Navy responds to whale watchers’ concerns about demolition exercises

September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

September 12, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media