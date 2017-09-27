http://

Nanaimo Fire crews and RCMP responded to what witnesses describe as a multi-vehicle crash on the Nanaimo Parkway north of Jingle Pot Road on Wednesday evening.

The collision happened around 7:45 p.m. and passing motorists describe seeing debris scattered on the road.

Nanaimo Fire reports that the jaws of life had to be used to rescue at least one of the drivers.

Its reported that two people were taken to hospital with unconfirmed injuries.

Traffic was being rerouted down 3rd Street and motorists faced long delays but officials say at least one northbound lane has been reopened.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.