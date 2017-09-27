CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Alleged baggage thief arrested after raiding YVR 4 times, police say
September 27, 2017
Vancouver woman petitions against dual name crackdown on new IDs
September 27, 2017
Rock climber falls to death on North Shore after attempt to save him fails
September 27, 2017
Intelligent robots take over downtown Vancouver, could the world be next?
September 27, 2017
B.C. transportation minister not committing to ride hailing legislation anytime soon
September 27, 2017
High on the agenda: Delta mayor champions produce over pot at UBCM
September 27, 2017
'A love incomparable to anybody else': accidental shooting victim remembered
September 27, 2017
Miley Cyrus weighs in on 'loophole' in B.C.'s proposed ban on trophy hunting
September 27, 2017

Canadian Press

NDP raffle off chance to live like Premier Brian Pallister in Costa Rica

September 27, 2017

Netflix to invest in Canadian programs as part of feds’ new cultural plan

September 27, 2017

Ship allegedly broke St. Lawrence speed limit imposed to protect endangered whales

September 27, 2017

Oakville, Ont., council rejects bid to demolish Glen Abbey despite heritage status

September 27, 2017

Many Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh without shelter, water: Oxfam Canada

September 27, 2017

Conservation group mourns death of female Alberta grizzly bear in B.C.

September 27, 2017

CHEK Sports

Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver
September 27, 2017
Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike
September 27, 2017
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
September 26, 2017
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
September 25, 2017
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans
September 25, 2017
Top Stories

Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017

