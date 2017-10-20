WATCH: And as the days get shorter and weather conditions deteriorate, streets, and roads become more dangerous places for pedestrians. ICBC says 43 percent of all crashes injuring pedestrians happen in the four months between October and January. And as Mary Griffin reports, what you wear can mean the difference between life and death.

Cleaning up after a two car collision. Two people, the driver of this white vehicle, and a pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries. But it could have been much worse, according to Sgt. Alan Gurzinski, with Saanich Police's Traffic Safety Unit.

"Just after 7:15 this morning, we got a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Interurban and Columbine Way," Gurzinski said. "When we arrived here, it was two vehicles involved, and a pedestrian was still laying on the ground."

Driving northbound, this SUV swerved to avoid the man in the crosswalk. But ending up clipping him, crashing into this vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

"But it's a very good warning and wake-up call for all pedestrians, and cyclists, and drivers to be aware of each other," Gurzinski said.

According to ICBC, there are on average 190 crashes at intersections on Vancouver Island involving a pedestrian. The most dangerous include the Trans-Canada Highway & Trunk Road in Duncan with four crashes where pedestrians were injured. In Langford, two intersections each with five crashes involving pedestrians. In Nanaimo, two intersections with five crashes each involving pedestrians. In Central Saanich, Wallace Drive & West Saanich Road, six crashes with pedestrians injured. And Victoria's Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne eight crashes involving pedestrians.

Sgt. Gurzinski says as the days get shorter, it's more critical to be aware of pedestrians. "Drivers have to be extra careful especially when they approach cross-walks," Gurzinski said. "You never know when someone is going to step out."

As the days get shorter, visibility and awareness is key during October's Pedestrian Safety Month.