WATCH: Be ready to test your bravery and knowledge at Forest Spook-tacular this weekend. Ceilidh Millar reports.

As the Halloween decorations start to appear around town, so do the spirits of those getting ready to celebrate the spookiest night of the year.

"We love Halloween," said one man. "We always celebrate it very safely, but we have a little bit more work to do on the costumes."

At the Francis/King Regional Park's nature centre, creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes can be found at the Forest Spook-tacular event happening this weekend and next.

"We're focusing on some of our forest animals that are often associated with Halloween," said Katie Turner, a park naturalist with CRD Regional Parks.

"Sometimes they are a little misunderstood. People don't quite understand how important they are."

There's lots of animals to learn about including toxic newts and slithering snakes.

"The snake actually smells with its tongue," explained Turner, about a corn snake rescued from Swan Lake.

If you dare, follow the witch into the forest on a guided nature walk.

Listen closely to their mysterious clues and riddles which will lead you to discover some of nature's most curious secrets.

"This is one of the places that we come to," said Turner standing in front of a hollowed out tree. "There is a very special creature that will use this."

If you're in for some spooky knowledge this Halloween, be ready to venture into the forest to see some amazing sights and fights.

Forest Spook-tacular takes place at the Francis/King Regional Park Nature Centre (off Munn Rd., Saanich) on October 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The guided nature walks take place at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.