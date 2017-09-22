A pellet gun, knives and suspected methamphetamine were seized from a stolen truck after police arrested a man from Parksville on Thursday.
According to Oceanside RCMP, at around 9:55 a.m. Oceanside RCMP members found a pickup truck and suspicious driver on Martindale Road in Parksville.
A 26-year-old man from Parksville, who was the alleged driver of the truck, was arrested. Police searched the truck and seized break and entry tools, suspected stolen tools, knives, a pellet gun and suspected meth.
The man was released on a promise to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Dec. 12. Police are recommending several charges.