Here’s Joseph Alkana from PI Financial with your weekly look at the money markets.
Your Money for October 6
on: In: CHEK
Related Articles
CBC Regional News
B.C. officials offer travel tips for Thanksgiving weekend
October 06, 2017
Vancouver receives $930,000 from ICBC to make roads safer
October 06, 2017
Jury finds Daniel Alphonse Paul guilty of murdering his girlfriend
October 06, 2017
Gregor Robertson proposes giving locals 1st shot at new condos
October 06, 2017
Grizzly meat hunt is a trophy hunt in disguise, say 38 organizations
October 06, 2017
Heading up the Coquihalla for Thanksgiving? Prepare for delays
October 06, 2017
Canadian Press
The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories
October 06, 2017
CHEK Sports
Victoria running legend aims for another marathon milestone
October 05, 2017
Victoria Woman to run in marathon after 210lb transformation
October 04, 2017
Vikes’ Hegadoren takes unique route to university basketball
October 03, 2017
Game On! – October 1st, 2017
October 01, 2017