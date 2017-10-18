A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash in Nanaimo.

The collision happened at around 2:40 a.m. near Cilaire Elementary School, on the east side of Brooks Landing Mall.

Nanaimo RCMP said no other people or vehicles were involved in the crash. At this time, only one southbound lane on Departure Bay Road is open with all other traffic being rerouted either around the mall or onto Brechin Road or Highway 19a.

Police said traffic closures are expected to remain in place for some time as the investigation into the crash continues. Access to the school has been affected by the closures. Parent driving northbound will have to detour around the mall. They can continue onto Departure Bay Road. The Montrose Avenue entrance into Cilaire Elementary School is open to traffic and pedestrians.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.