A 59-year-old Nanaimo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a barber shop at knifepoint.

According to police, an employee at Korner Cuts at 4059 Norwell Drive in Nanaimo called 911 at around 2 p.m. and said a man had entered their business wearing a surgical mask and brandishing a knife.

Police said the suspect demanded cash from the till. According to police, he did not wait for the cash to be handed over instead grabbed it from the till then ran to a vehicle parked outside.

A witness recorded the licence plate number on the suspect’s vehicle before the suspect drove away. The licence plate number led police to a residence on Cardena Way. After they had arrived at the home, police officers were told a man matching the suspect’s description was running through nearby yards.

Officers found the man and arrested him for robbery and disguise with intent.The arrest happened within 30 minutes of the robbery.

The man’s name has not been released by police. He was taken into custody and was released on Wednesday with a promise to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Nov. 28.