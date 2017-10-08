Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the spookiest farms on Vancouver Island kicked off its annual Halloween festival this weekend.

The Galey Farms PumpkinFest runs every Saturday and Sunday this month in Saanich.

The festival features fun activities for the whole family including a 2.4 hectare corn maze, live entertainment, haunted houses and hayrides to their giant pumpkin patch.

"We grow a lot of different pumpkins here," said Rob Galey of Galey Farms.

"We have coloured ones, small ones, big ones and warted ones. It's funny, all the different people have their own tastes in the pumpkins so we grow a lot of varieties."

Picking out the perfect pumpkin has become a yearly tradition for many visitors to the farm.

"I decided to go look for the roundest pumpkin in the pumpkin patch" said Ayla. "I want to carve a kitty into my pumpkin!"

When the sun goes down on Friday, October 13 the Festival of Fear opens its doors to adults who dare to enter.

Explore haunted houses and spooky displays which Galey says aren't for the faint of heart.

The festival runs most nights in October from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. including Halloween.

For more information and admission prices, visit the Galey Farms website.