38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners

On a beautiful morning, runners descended though James Bay and the Capital City as the 38th annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon took center stage in front of the B.C. Legislature Building.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the third straight year, Daniel Kipkoech was the winner for the male side of the full marathon race, while Lissa Zimmer from Vancouver took home the first place finish on the women's side. There was the full marathon, half marathon, 8K race and the Thrifty Foods Kids Run.

For more coverage, be sure to tune into Game On! Jeff King and Kevin Charach present tonnes of stories from the finish line.