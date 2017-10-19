Photo/Gofundme

A GoFundMe page has been set up by colleagues of a 31-year old father and husband who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in Saanich on Wednesday.

Khushal Sana had just left his son’s 4th birthday party and was walking to work along Gorge Road West around 11:30 a.m. when a Chevy Suburban mounted the sidewalk and struck him.

The vehicle then rolled down and embankment and into trees in Gorge Park.

The 25-year old Saanich woman who was at the wheel of the SUV was also injured.

Sana has been working downtown as a chef at the Sizzling Tandoor Restaurant.

His wife is pregnant with twins.

A message on the GoFundMe page set-up by the restaurant’s General Manager reads “Rana has been in the hospital with life-threatening injuries battling for his limbs and his life. He is currently in critical condition”

“We are hoping he is strong enough to fight through this battle. In the meantime, he has a wife, a four year old, and unborn twins on the way that are in need of your support + love.”

His colleagues tell CHEK News that Rana, who is originally from India, only moved to Victoria over the summer from Surrey with his family because he felt it would be a better place to raise their children.

“Sizzling Tandoor will be taking care of the living needs of his family until further notice, but in addition, they will require the extra funds to compensate the financial strain they will be facing during this difficult time,” the message reads.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

