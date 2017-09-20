WATCH: Firefighters from Oyster River and Courtenay are being credited with saving a home from complete destruction overnight. The fire started in a shop next to the home and quickly spread. Dean Stoltz reports.

Firefighters from Oyster River and Courtenay are being credited with saving a home on Bracken Road in Black Creek from complete destruction early Wednesday.

The blaze began in a shop next to the home and quickly spread to the house before fire crews arrived around 1:45 a.m.

"By the time I got here I looked and could see the garage was totally down to the ground and the fire was starting to spread up the what we would call the bravo side wall of the house." said Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green.

A pregnant woman and her partner escaped the burning house after they were awakened by the sound of crackling wood outside.

"It looked like we were going to be in for a long night because I knew it was going into the attic and attic fires are always challenging for us because you don't know where it's going, how far it's gone and before you know it could be from one end of the house to the other and you lose the house but fortunately the firefighters did a great job and knocked it down." added Green.

It took about an hour and a half for firefighters to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the home.

The cause remains undetermined and is under investigation.