WATCH: Fibre creations by local artists are on display in Sidney this month. Ceilidh Millar has your community story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What: Deep Cove Weavers & Spinners Guild Exhibit

When: On now until the end of October

Where: Sidney Museum (2423 Beacon Ave., Sidney)

Details: Admission is by donation and more information can be found on the Sidney Museum's website.