Police say dozens of vehicles were vandalized early Saturday morning in Parksville.

According to police, the incidents happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Temple Street, Wright Road, Field Crescent, Marsh Place, Sunray Road, Sunray Close and Phillips Street. Oceanside RCMP received several calls after people woke up and found that their vehicles had been damaged.

The suspect allegedly started by spray painting foul language on a few cars. Police said the suspect then began opening doors of unlocked cars, stealing small items and leaving the doors open.

The suspect then allegedly stole a knife from one of the vehicles then slashed vehicle seatbelts and scratched the exteriors of other cars. Oceanside RCMP said the incidents exhaused police resources and caused thousands in damages.

RCMP are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Const. Hazelwood at 250-248-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.