Just over 2,700 people are without power in parts of the West Shore, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro said the power has been out since 10:15 a.m. The cause of the outage, which is east of Sybronden Road and west of Admirals Road, is under investigation. It is affecting 2,701 customers in Colwood, Esquimalt, Langford, Saanich and View Royal.

Crews are now on site of the outage. West Shore RCMP are receiving reports that the lights at the Helmcken Road overpass are not working and they are reminding drivers to treat it as a four-way stop.