Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria's Our Place recently said goodbye to a long-time resident who is moving on after 10 years of helping others.

Gordon McDonald came to Our Place in 2007 and on Friday, officially said goodbye. He has been described as the " lobby ambassador" in Our Place, someone who is always able to lend an ear to others.

"A lot of people come to me because I've been here so long," McDonald said. "They kept finding me. They tell me things they won't tell management because I listen. I'll talk to them because I love people.

But while he has been quick to help, McDonald's life has not always been easy.

"He's been here since this building has been built, about nine-and-a-half years," Don Evans, Our Place executive director, said.

"He came in here full of anxiety and fear, struggling with severe addiction to hard drugs and was homeless. It shows the value of a transitional program for people like Gordie."

After 10 years, McDonald is moving to the Victoria Cool Aid Society's Cedar Grove Complex. McDonald said he is excited to move into his new home.

"I've got a queen-sized bed, a couch, a stove, a microwave, a fridge. It's great," McDonald said.

"I've got a tub. I can sit down there and have a shower or I can lay down and have a bath, a bubble bath, with my root beer on ice. I love it, man, I love it."

Our Place serves over 1,600 meals a day and has 45 transitional housing units.