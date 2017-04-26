<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 NANAIMO SMASH AND GRAB"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="52"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_dkbheac5/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping you can help them track down a thirsty thief who has targeted a Nanaimo area restaurant, possible for the second time.

Surveillance video of the Cassidy Country Kitchen, on the 2900 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, shows the male suspect using a large rock to smash his way through the door.

It happened just before 4:00 am on Monday.

After spending about two minutes inside, he emerges carrying two bottles of hard liquor and some mix.

He then runs away north bound on the TCH.

This is the second break in at the restaurant in the past several months and investigators believe the same man is responsible.

Police say he has a distinct gait which could help identify him. If you can help call Nanaimo RCMP or Crimestoppers.

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who went to some effort to steal a couple of bottles of booze during a late night break and enter.

“This suspect has a distinct gait which should be helpful in identifying him,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

If you can help you’re asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

At 3:57 am on Monday April 24, 2017, the male shown in the attached video, broke into the Cassidy Country Kitchen, located at 2930 Trans-Canada Highway. The video (attached) clearly shows the suspect approaching from the side of the restaurant with his face covered gloves on and holding a large rock. After violently throwing the rock at the front door several times, the glass door smashes and the male goes inside. While not shown, the suspect leaves within 2 minutes carrying two bottles of hard liquor and some mix. He then runs north bound along the merge lane on the Trans-Canada Highway.

This is the second break to the restaurant within the past several months and investigators believe this same male is involved in both incidents.