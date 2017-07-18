British Columbia’s NDP will officially take power for the first time in 16 years in a swearing-in ceremony today in Victoria and John Horgan will become the province’s 36th premier.

The New Democrats won 41 of the legisture’s 87 seats during the provincial election in May, two less than Christy Clark’s governing Liberals.

However, the NDP and B.C. Greens, who won three seats, signed a confidence and supply agreement, which allowed Horgan to form a narrow minority government. The agreement set out core priorities both parties agreed to address in the next legislative session. These include campaign finance laws, a referendum on proportional representation and reassessing resource projects while fighting climate change. The Greens have agreed to vote with the NDP on confidence motions but all other issues will be on a case-by-case basis.

One of Horgan’s first responsibilities will be the B.C.-wide state of emergency. Thousands of people have been displaced in the province’s southern and central Interior due to the wildfires.

Horgan and his cabinet will be formally sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon at 2 p.m. The cabinet portfolio announcements will be made one at a time. At 5 p.m., Horgan and his cabinet is holding an open house at the legislature until 7 p.m.

