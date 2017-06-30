Hazmat crews were called to Diamond Delivery next to the Victoria Airport Friday afternoon due to a chemical drum spill.

According to John Espley, director of communications with BC HAZMAT Management, the team called the Central Saanich Fire Department around 3 p.m. after a chemical drum was punctured when it was moved at the site on Avenger Way. The Capital Regional District Hazmat team also responded.

Espley most of the 45 gallons in the drum spilled onto pavement. A flammable resin with a strong odour was in the drum.

“It had a flashpoint of 27 degrees,” Espley said.

“Everyone had to be really careful.”

The hazmat crews were in the area for several hours as they cleaned up the spill on the pavement and take care of the leaky drum.