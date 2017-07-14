Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria police officers were searching for a cougar after a sighting in Esquimalt Friday afternoon.

Police were called after a cougar was spotted in a residential area between Saxe point park and Macaulay point around two this afternoon.

Residents say cougar sighting are becoming common in the area.



"There's been a lot of cougar sightings lately, its getting a little bit worrisome with all the small kids and people wandering around," one resident said.

"Now its getting a little scary."

So far, police patrols in the area have not found any evidence of a cougar.