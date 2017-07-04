WATCH: Nick Templeman captured this video of a swimming black bear at Phillips Arm over the weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not a sight Nick Templeman sees everyday.

On Saturday, the boat tour operator with Campbell River Whale and Bear Excursions spotted a swimming black bear when the group was at Phillips Arm.

"I thought it was a sea otter," Templeman said. "I drove right past him at first."

After taking a second look, however, Templeman decided to turn around and that's when he was able to record the "nice, fuzzy bear."

He has only seen a bear swimming once before, about 19 years ago, although he knows both bears and deer swim in the area.

In the video, Templeman mentions the bear's visible left paw, which he said he was later told is used by the animal to help them steer.

"From up on the surface, you could see the flat part of the paw," Templeman said.

Once the bear reached the shore, Templeman said it "gave a little shake," and crawled away.

Templeman said he was originally taking the tour group, a total of four people, to try and see a grizzly bear at an estuary.

"You go out on these trip without any expectations," Templeman said, adding that the group was also lucky enough to see dolphins and humpback whales.

"It was quite the nice day. The area itself is getting busy with wildlife."

As for the Siberian Husky in the video, Templeman said his name is Yukon and he was rescued about five years ago as a "hard case."

"Once he started coming on the trips, it was a great outlet," Templeman said.