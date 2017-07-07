The Municipality of North Cowichan said Crofton is no longer under a boil water advisory after a leak in the water line was repaired.

The municipality said Friday that residents no longer need to boil water and the town is once again getting water from the Cowichan River.

The boil water advisory was issued on June 29 after a leak in the supply line that brings water from the Cowichan River to the Crofton Mill was discovered. Crofton receives its water from the Crofton Mill treatment facility.

Water supply was restored to the Crofton Mill on July 3 but the advisory remained in effect as the water system was flushed and drained.

Crofton Lake was used as an alternate source of water for Crofton while repairs were being done. Sprinkling was also not permitted in Crofton as a Stage 3 Watering Restriction was in effect in the community. The water restriction moved back to Stage 1 on July 5.