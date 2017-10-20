Environment Canada has issued more weather warnings for the South Coast

Wind warning:

Greater Victoria

East Vancouver Island

Southern Gulf Islands

Rainfall Warning:

Greater Victoria

Fraser Valley

Metro Vancouver

Another fall storm will bring strong winds and rain to portions of the inner South Coast on Saturday.

Winds will start to pick up through Puget Sound and Haro Strait early Saturday morning then through Georgia Strait shortly thereafter.

Coastal sections of Victoria, near Haro Strait as well as the Gulf Islands can expect southeasterly winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 Saturday morning.

Rain will start over Vancouver Island overnight, reach the mainland coast by morning and intensify Saturday afternoon and evening.

50 to 70 mm of rain is expected depending on location. Conditions are forecast to improve around midnight on Saturday across the South Coast with only a few showers lingering.



