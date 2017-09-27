Island Health says whooping cough (pertussis) has now been reported at five schools in the Greater Victoria area.

Parents at Central Middle School were notified about one of the cases in a letter from Island Health on Monday.

At least one student has whooping cough at each school.

The health authority warns that pertussis begins with mild cold-like symptoms and may progress to a severe cough. The disease is dangerous in young children, particularly those under the age of one.

The disease is treated with antibiotics. Children can usually return to school after five days of antibiotic treatment when the disease is no longer infectious.

Parents who are reporting their child’s absence from school are asked to indicate whether it is for medical reasons and are also asked to share what symptoms the child has.

Island Health said parents should also make sure are up-to-date for the pertussis immunization.