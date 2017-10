WATCH: The British Columbia Football Conference has announced first-year Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia as its 2017 coach of the year as selected by a 17-member selection committee of the six BCFC head coaches, six members of the media and five BCFC members.

The rest of the 2017 BCFC major award winners will be announced on Thursday, Oct 19.

The BCFC championship game-Cullen Cup goes Saturday night on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Westhills Stadium in Langford.