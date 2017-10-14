Victoria’s Brent McMahon stung by jellyfish, pulls out of Ironman World Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brent McMahon announced today via facebook, post-race, that he had pulled out of the 2017 Ironman World Championship due to a box jellyfish sting. In the facebook post, the 37-year-old said the sting "made it hard to breath, eat and pedal with any effort".

It's another year of disappointment in Kona for McMahon as last year the two-time Olympian was penalized for drafting and subsequently fell out of contention

Despite the unfortunate result, McMahon appears to be in good spirits. He ended his post with the following: "That’s life, it’s been a rough year but onward and upwards".