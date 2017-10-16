CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.
Victoria Royals Tyler Soy named the WHL Player of the Week
Jeff King
October 16, 2017
CHEK
Sports
WATCH: Victoria Royals forward Tyler Soy has been named the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending on Oct. 15. Tyler’s stat line over four games last week: 3-9-12 +6 rating
