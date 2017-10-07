VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

WATCH: Victoria police searching for a man after receiving a call of a passenger with a taser gun on a BC Transit bus. No injuries were reported.

Victoria police continue to search for a man after they received a call of BC Transit bus a passenger with a taser gun Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 1 p.m. for a passenger on bus number 70, headed northbound towards Uptown Mall.

Chad Jackson was on board and said he sensed a tension between two men prior to the incident. He recalls seeing one man following another at a bus stop on Douglas.

"They had been outside the bus stop for ten [minutes] and then the bus was at a break point, and they went on and off. [Like] a cat and mouse game."

Jackson says a man, he describes as a teen and much smaller than the second started following and antagonizing another man.

"I was just watching it play out because I was actually kind of curious what the other kid was gonna do since he was just so small but so comfortable just sitting there watching the big guy."

He explains he didn't see a taser gun on board but says he wouldn't be surprised if the smaller man had been threatening the other man.

"There had to be something. That kid was way too small to be intimidating that guy like that."

The older man, Jackson explains, hopped off the bus at Douglas and Pandora but the second man followed him.

Police say no one was injured in the incident. The man believed to have the taser remains on the loose Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is to contact Victora Police or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.