WATCH: Preparing for the “big one” is a challenge for those living on the west coast of British Columbia. Unlike other earthquake-prone countries such as Japan or Mexico. Canada does not have an early warning detection system in place. But as Mary Griffin reports, that work is underway on Vancouver Island.

Seismologist Gary Rogers explains how Tuesday's Mexico City earthquake can happen on the west coast of B.C.

"The setting in Mexico City is very similar to the setting that we have here," Rogers said.

Tuesday's quake originated on a fault within the Cocos plate, which is on Mexico’s western edge.

"Mexico has had warning ever since, after that big earthquake in the 1990's," Rogers said. "And again, they are just targeting to be effective with big earthquakes offshore."

But there is no warning system in place in Canada, yet.

Benoit Pirenne is with Ocean Network Canada. He said they began installing sensors in the waters in and around Vancouver Island more than a decade ago to collect research and detect a major earthquake in the Pacific Ocean.

"All these sensors, all the sights that you see on the map of Vancouver Island, either in red or in green, represent the sensors that will help us pinpoint earthquakes as soon as possible," Pirenne said.

The network of sensors will be able to detect an earthquake occurring in real time. It won't be finished until 2019.

"The advantage of having your sensors as close as possible to the action, is to maximize the time that we can provide Vancouver and Victoria will an alert," Pirenne said.

These sensors placed on the ocean floor stream data back to researchers 24/7.

A separate monitoring system is B.C.'s Smart Infrastructure Monitoring System. This monitor is one of 100 stations strategically placed throughout critical buildings such as schools and fire halls on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. These sensors would give twenty seconds warning in the event of an earthquake.

"These earthquakes will be studied very much," Rogers said. "And you know, that knowledge goes around the world."

Until the systems are up and running, British Columbians will have to hope that the big one does not strike the coast.