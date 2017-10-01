Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 30-year-old man is in custody following a pair of suspected terror attacks in Edmonton.

Edmonton police say an attack on an officer outside a football game Saturday night and a high-speed chase of a cube van that left four people injured are being investigated as acts of terrorism.

It began when a car was driven into a barricade outside a CFL game. The driver then got out and stabbed a police officer before running away.

The second attack began several hours later when a U-haul van driven by the same man was chased by police. The van hitting four pedestrians in the city's downtown.

Police say they think he acted alone, but they aren't ruling out that others are involved.

Police say an ISIS flag was later found in the suspect's car.



